ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — A good neighbor is a true blessing.

This week, News 4 and First Fidelity Bank are honoring the best of neighbors.

He’s an 89-year-old veteran from Enid, Oklahoma, who spent most of this hot summer on a lawnmower mowing lawns for his neighbors for free.

“My dad is well known to this community,” said Janet Kiss. “When they find out who my dad is, they always say, ‘Oh my gosh! You are so lucky. You have the best dad.’ And it’s truly true.”

Lloyd Fischer, 89, is pretty well known around Garfield County.

“He loves people,” said Gwinnett Williams. “He would do anything for anyone. He’s a good servant.”

Fischer is a Korea War vet, a handyman, a general do-gooder and the most neighborly neighbor in town.

“We grew up on a farm,” remembers Lloyd’s son, David Fischer. “I always had the ambition to try it and outwork him. But I gave up 30 years ago.”

Fischer lives next door to Le Ann Shiplet, whose my husband passed away seven years ago.

Since his death, Fischer has been mowing her yard.

“He said if anybody asks, just tell them I’m your lawn man, and you can’t fire me because you never hired me,” Shiplet said. “It’s amazing to know someone like this. He’s so such an inspiration to me.”

“Lloyd sounds like an incredible neighbor,” said First Fidelity Bank’s Caitlin Melgar. “The fact that he stepped up to care for Le Ann’s lawn after her husband passed away was so touching. We want to gift him with $400 today.”

Fischer was shocked by the surprise.

“We’re losing that custom of being neighborly,” Fischer said.

Lloyd plans to use his $400 to take a short break from lawn mowing duties.

He’d like to travel to Perryville, Missouri, to visit the national tractor museum.

