Pay It 4ward: Enid couple brings employment opportunities to disabled community members

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) What a year it has been for all of us, and, as you know, KFOR just recently picked up our Pay It 4Ward segment again, but not in person.

We have been surprising nominees via Zoom. This week’s surprise takes us to Enid, where a very deserving couple has been running a nonprofit that provides employment opportunities for those with disabilities.

Don’t we all just want a place to fit in? A purpose? But sometimes it is our responsibility to help others see that within themselves.

“They are two of the most amazing people I’ve ever known,” Tricia Mitchell said. “They are so committed to this organization. They created something so that their son could have a fair chance to have a decent job in the community. Their son, Jay, has downs syndrome, and they did not like the opportunities that they saw for him.”

So like any good parents, Bret and Barbara Whinery created better ones not only for their son, but for hundreds of others just like him. In 2003, they started a nonprofit called 4 R Kids. Now, many of those kids are adults and are functioning to their fullest potential whatever it may be. The world needs all of our unique skills and talents to go ‘round.

“It sounds like they’ve got a great organization, and that they’ve been doing this for many years, so it shows their dedication. On behalf of First Fidelity Bank, I am very honored and privileged to provide them with $400,” Ryan Featherstone of First Fidelity Bank said.

Bret and Barbara Whinery and their son.

Bret’s perspective about his son is the very foundation of the organization – capabilities not disabilities.

“It started in 2003 as a way of bringing attention to the capabilities of our son,” he said. “He has Down syndrome.”

“My big goal for this organization was always to grow up our children just like every other child to be the best person that they can be,” Barbara said. “We try to figure out what their particular abilities are and then we create or change the job to go along with what they’re able to do. Sometimes it’s just one part of a small project, but it gives them a sense of worth. They are able to socialize with their peers. Gets them out of the home. It allows their parents to go to work.”

It is a win for everyone, and a win is a win, no matter how big or small it may seem.

If you’d like more information about 4 R Kids, visit 4RKids.com.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Pay It 4Ward is a program through which KFOR-TV viewers can help someone they know who could use extra cash immediately. Each week someone will receive $400 cash because one of their friends or co-workers wants to “Pay It 4Ward.” When nominating, make sure to include your name, daytime phone number, who you nominate and why. Please follow all the criteria when nominating. Email all that detailed information to us for it to be considered. payit4ward@kfor.com Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.

LATEST HEADLINES: