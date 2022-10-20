HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – It is picture day at Holdenville High School, but Randy Crawford’s parents were not sure he would be here today. He had not been feeling well. Randy has Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

He has undergone eight open heart surgeries since birth. After one of those surgeries, he lost one of his lungs. A few years later, doctors discovered he has Hepatocellular Carcinoma – liver cancer.

Randy is on long-term hospice care. His liver may be failing, and his heart may be physically failing, too, but it works in much greater ways. A few weeks ago, Ann Stewart met Randy at the town fall’s festival car show.

“I said, ‘You know just think in a couple of years you could be right here with your own car,’ and he knelt down beside my chair and he put his hand on my arm. He said, ‘ Ma’am, I already have a car here. I said you don’t look old enough to have a car,” Ann Stewart said.

Ran took a picture of his car and brought it back for Ann to see. They talked of his love of racing cars, his dad’s shop, and a bond neither knew they shared.

“He looked over and saw my walker and said, ‘ Are you ok’? I said, ‘Yes, I am. I’m a cancer survivor and I’m doing fine.’ He said, ‘ I am too.’ I said, ‘Oh my,’ and then I start crying. He said, ‘It’s ok, but I will tell you I have liver cancer now.’ I said, ‘Can I pray for you?’ and he said, ‘Sure.’”

Randy also told her about his charity raising money for children and their families battling cancer.

“I was so touched by that, and I came back and wrote you all,” Ann said.

Ann nominated Randy for Pay It 4Ward.

“Even among all of his personal struggles, he still makes it a priority to positively impact as many people as he can in this community. On behalf of First Fidelity Bank, I’m honored to help pay it forward,” said Aubree Williams of First Fidelity Bank.

“When you told me that you had a fundraiser that you do every year for the kids that are cancer survivors, I just felt that somebody needed to know about that. So I contacted Joleen and Channel 4, and I told them the situation. And so today if its ok I would like to present you with four hundred dollars. It’s from first fidelity and channel 4, and this is for you to use with your children.”

“Thank you.”

“I don’t even know what to say.”

“It was unique that we met, wasn’t it?”

“Yes, and it was. I just feel like that happens all the time. I run into people, and I have conversations that I feel like were meant to be, and I guess it was. I want to not just thank you, but it’s not just me it’s all of you. My team, my race team, family.” CUT TO “We all participate in this. You all make this possible. I don’t know what to say. I’m just so grateful for you and for everybody. I don’t know what I’d do without all of you all.”

To support Randy’s cause, follow his racing page on Facebook.

