Cheerful co-workers can make all the difference in your day.

This week, News 4 an First Fidelity Bank are celebrating an employee who has been a bright spot at one Oklahoma company for more than 30 years.

Her name is Bev Stewart, and she first walked into the office of this local monument company almost 37 years ago.

“(Bev) just has the most beautiful, caring heart of just about anybody I know,” said co-worker, Jeremy Yeargain.

Kasi Amrein nominated Stewart for a Pay It 4ward Award.

“It’s just a great thing she does here,” she said.

Stewart os a savvy saleswoman.

But, she’s best known for her work outside the building.

“It’s almost like clockwork,” said Mark Landes. “You go into the break room about ten until ten and you know where Bev is. She’s got the carrots out and she’s chopping them up.”

Bev Stewart, Image courtesy KFOR

You can always find Stewart outside of the building on her mid-morning break.

“One of the perks of working here is working with Bev,” said Keri Perkins. “I always peek my head around my desk and and watch them.”

Stewart spends her daily breaktime feeding the animals who live on a neighboring property.

They share a backyard fence.

She comes out every single day; twice a day.

“We just love hearing about Bev’s care, kindness and selflessness for the animals,” said First Fidelity Bank’s Caitlin Melgar. “(She’s) such an inspiration and at First Fidelity Bank we love to honor people like that. So, we’d like to gift Bev $400 today.”

The $400 award will buy a lot of carrots and apples for the animals.

“I’m short of words,” said Stewart. “I usually talk a lot, but not today. Thank you. I appreciate you. Thank you. I love my animals, and I love people.”

The animals have changed over the years, but the feeder stays the same, and so does the schedule: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. every single day.

“Oh my goodness. I can’t believe this,” said Stewart. “I almost cried, really.”

Snacktime with Bev is fully approved by the livestock owner.

In fact she sometimes reaches out when she notices one of the animals is sick or hurt or has escaped the enclosure.

Bev Stewart is a fantastic co-worker, loyal friend and farm animal whisperer.

She is paying it forward, one feeding at a time.