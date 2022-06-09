OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For over a decade, Delbert Briggs has been the chef, a friend and the inspiration for many here at the Homeless Alliance Day Shelter in Oklahoma City.

He uses the vast experience he’s gained as a chef from other restaurants like Spaghetti Warehouse to help feed the homeless.

“We want to make sure they get something wholesome that will help them get through the day,” Delbert says. “And that’s my job…and it makes me happy.”

And it’s not easy. Kinsey Crocker with The Alliance says Delbert has to come up with breakfast and lunch every day with what is donated.

Delbert Briggs, image KFOR

“He has to piece together a meal for hundreds of people out of donations. And he never knows from week to week what he might have. And so he has to be really creative in what he does,” Kinsey says. “He’s also working with people who are going through some of the hardest times of their lives, things that most of us can’t even imagine.”

For all Delbert does, Kinsey nominated him for Pay It Forward.

After Garrett Hill with First Fidelity Bank presented Kinsey with the $400 cash prize, we surprised Delbert in the kitchen.

“Delbert you are just the best,” Kinsey told him. “You have so much energy to come here everyday at 4 a.m. and prepare food for so many people who are hurting in our community. And you are so kind to people and always so much fun for the volunteers to be around, and we are going to miss you so much.”

Delbert getting love from folks who think the world of him. Image KFOR

That’s right, Delbert is retiring. But he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and paying it forward to some of those who need it most.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Fill out this form with as much detail as possible. Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.