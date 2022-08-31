BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Libraries hold countless books full of magical stories of heroes and heroines, but this story is about a real life​ heroine – the children’s librarian at the Blanchard Public Library, Mrs. Brook Fischer. Many of the kids, whose lives she shapes daily, planned a surprise for their favorite librarian with a $400 prize.

Before the big surprise, a large group hid behind the library with our News 4 crew, with kids lining up to share compliments about “Mrs. Brook,” as the kids call her.

“She’s the best librarian in the world?” News 4’s Heather Holeman asked 8-year-old Clara Lujan. “She’s the best one ever!” Clara exclaimed.

Big sister Isabel chimed in, “Every time you’re in a bad mood she’ll try to cheer you up.”

Kayslee Elliott, 9, said, “She’s just really kind and helpful.”

Many kids in attendance love the library so much that they volunteer their time, especially during summer months, at the Blanchard Public Library.

“Well, I just like helping out. It’s fun too,” said Rustin Elliott, 13.

Books are not Mrs. Brook’s only specialty. She taught a song-writing class too, which led Michael Lujan, 14, and Logan Elliott, 15, to write their own. “I wish she was here,” the two sang together, while Michael strummed his guitar.

“We do fun activities like cooking and all that stuff,” Clara said.

“With the Lego robotics, you would build the robot and then code it,” said Lincoln Lujan, 13.

Cooking, coding, computers, and crafts are just some of the many programs Mrs. Brook facilitates for children of all abilities.

“At one of the events, we were all sitting down and my oldest got overloaded, sensory overloaded, she sat out and she colored with him. She found him headphones,” said Danelle Arveson, who nominated Mrs. Brook for the Pay It 4Ward award, along with Paula Lujan – mom to Clara, Isabel, Michael and Lincoln, all of whom she homeschools.

“Her and Mrs. Becky helped me put together our Oklahoma history curriculum, which it had to hit from 3rd grade all the way to 9th grade, and they were able to pull books together for us to have that,” Paula said.

“She pours love, pours it out,” Danelle said.

And it showed in the size of the crowd that showed up to honor Mrs. Brook with the $400 award from First Fidelity Bank’s Aubree Williams.

“I’m an avid reader, and so to recognize a librarian who’s instilling a love of reading in kids is really special. So, on behalf of First Fidelity Bank, I’m excited to help pay it forward to Mrs. Fischer,” Aubree said.

So, with cash in hand, the kids and their moms marched into the library to surprise their favorite librarian.

“Thank you so much! That’s so sweet of you guys! Oh my gosh, thank you. Can I have hugs? I need hugs!” Mrs. Brook said, smiling ear to ear.

“I love the kids, I want to help, even my adults, it’s just me. I’ve done this for over 27 years, so it’s the love of the job,” she said.

She knows everyone by name. And when COVID kept them apart, Mrs. Brook held story time in the park.

“I just love this whole small town and it’s like a family – I love this,” she said.

In a library full of books, Brook Fischer’s story of kindness tops them all.

“That is so sweet, what a surprise,” she laughed as she hugged another child.

