BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Liesl Welu has taken in 270 animals in the past 16 months and she runs a busy shelter in a small town; Blanchard, Oklahoma.

Liesl Welu. Image KFOR

“She’s completely turned the shelter around,” said Blanchard resident, Kenzie Sullivan. “She does the most for the dogs, and she’s the only (animal welfare) officer.”

Blanchard City Manager, Robert Floyd, hired Welu last year.

“She’s doing a fantastic job for us,” he said.

“Absolutely amazing,” said Blanchard City Clerk, Diana Daniels. “She can get rescue any animal. She gets them on airplanes to go different places. She’s just amazing. We just absolutely love her.”

Welu works long hours at the Blanchard Animal Welfare Shelter. She spends late nights and weekends caring for animals who have been left and lost.

“She’s in there Monday through Friday, full time, and then also has to go on the weekend to clean and feed,” Sullivan said. “She’s gotten so many dogs out that would be sitting in there.”

Not only dogs, but Welu rescues and re-homes feral cats as well. She founded a program to trap, sterilize and release feral cats, which are a problem in Blanchard.

“We are so grateful to sponsor Pay It Forward and to shine the spotlight on Liesl and all the good work she’s doing out here in Blanchard for for our furry friends,” said First Fidelity Bank’s Matt Robinson. “On behalf of First Fidelity Bank, it’s it’s our honor to present her with $400.”

Welu has a remarkable record at the shelter: 99% no-kill. She will meet a potential pet parent at the shelter anytime day or night.

“I’m here,” Welu smiles. “Come see the animals. You’re more than welcome to stop by anytime you want.”

Her hard work is fueled by a lifelong passion for animals.

“I have always loved animals,” Welu remembers. “I used to bring injured birds home and drive my mom nuts. I was always taking care of animals. It’s just a passion. It’s what I’m meant to do.”

Congratulations, Liesl Welu, on winning $400 for your commitment to the community of Blanchard, OK.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Fill out this form with as much detail as possible. Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.