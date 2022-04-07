MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Jessie Jones may be the most beloved carhop in Moore, Okla.

She is a single mom and a cancer-fighter, trying to go back to school and work full-time.

“Everybody loves Jessie,” said Gidget Greenlee. “Everybody. They love her attitude, her work ethic, her friendliness, her customer service, everything about her.”

For 10 years, Jessie Jones has been serving up inspiration with every order.

“Moore just loves her,” said Joan Ivers.

Jones works as a carhop at the Sonic at 19th and Telephone Road in Moore.

Jessie had been working full-time and going to school for aviation mechanics when she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Jessie Jones providing service with a smile.

Her customers all noticed when Jessie stopped coming to work.

“It’s amazing that she’s able to muster up her energy every single morning and come to work and still bring joy,” said First Fidelity Bank’s Marissa Mindieta as she presented the nominators with $400 for Jessie Jones. “On behalf of First Fidelity Bank, I’d like to pay it forward with $400.”

Lori Roberts, Joan Ivers and Gidget Greenlee surprised Jessie during her shift at Sonic.

Jones was overjoyed to be nominated.

“Oh, that’s awesome,” she said. “Thank you guys so much. I had no idea.”

Greeenlee says Sonic without Jessie is like biscuits without gravy.

“We love you, and we want you to know you are loved and appreciated,” she said.

Jessie getting a big hug for always being so kind.

Jones hugged the nominators and thanked them for the award.

“I care about you guys so much,” Jones said. “You guys have made such a difference in my job. Coming into work and seeing you guys smiling every day and being so sweet and praying for me, I appreciate that so much.”

They have a saying in this community: Moore Strong.

It’s a citywide vibe of resilience, service and faith.

For Jessie, it’s also a life-giving network of support sustaining her through treatment.

“We’re still battling it out,” she said. “But with my faith and my customers, my family and everybody that’s been there, I think I can make it. So, I just appreciate the community so much.”

Jessie Jones plans to use her $400 to buy clothes for her seven-year-old daughter.