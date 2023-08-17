GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Summer camp is a treasured core memory for many Oklahomans.

News 4 and First Fidelity Bank are celebrating a beloved camp counselor who is part of the dream team at an Oklahoma camp for kids and adults with disabilities.

The camp is called Make Promises Happen and that is exactly the mission of this lifelong camp volunteer.

Make Promises Happen is a program of Central Oklahoma Camp & Conference Center dedicated to providing outdoor recreational opportunities for individuals with any physical or intellectual disability.

Camp Director, Emily Boyett, nominated her most dedicated camp volunteer for a Pay It 4ward Award.

Joshua Buffalohead started coming to camp with his brother Curtis, many years ago.

He has been coming back every week of summer camp for 19 years.

This year he will serve 1,200 volunteer hours at camp.

“He is the perfect example of why we can continue to offer this recreational program,” Boyett said.

At Make Promises Happen, each camper gets a volunteer counselor to support them during one week of sleep-away camp.

“He sounds like an individual who has so much care, compassion and heart for people with all types of disabilities and all different ages,” said First Fidelity Bank’s Caitlin Melgar. “We are all about supporting that so we’d like to give Joshua $400 today.”

News 4’s Ali Meyer surprised Joshua Buffalohead during Week 7 of camp.

“We could not do this program without volunteers like you,” Boyett said to Buffalohead in front of 29 campers. “Nineteen years you have donated your time and your energy. You could be anywhere else and you chose to be here taking care of other people. That is truly your God-given gift and we are so grateful you share it with us.”

Joshua Buffalohead comes back to camp every summer, to give the best of himself to the least of us.

Joshua Buffalohead is changing lives one camper at a time.

“This is my passion,” Buffalohead said. “I absolutely love coming here and volunteering and just being with these guys. I love it here. This is my second home.”

He is making promises happen and paying it forward summer after summer.

