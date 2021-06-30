Pay It 4Ward: Young boy buys cookies for first responders during pandemic

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is honoring a young boy from Del City who spent his summer savings feeding first responders.

The summer of 2020 was one for the history books – a global pandemic, worldwide lockdown and civil unrest at home.

Gabriel DeLeon

The dangerous work of policing was compounded by a deadly virus infecting the frontlines.

“We all of the sudden had to change how we live our lives,” said Maj. Bradley Rule.

Gabriel DeLeon worked all summer, last summer, saving his hard-earned cash for something special.

He did chores. mowed lawns and folded laundry.

“He watches the news and he’s very empathetic to things going on,” said Gabriel’s mother Amber Cochran “One day he said, ‘I know what I’m going to do with my money.'”

Instead of spending the money on himself, Gabriel bought dozens of cookies for the officers at Del City Police Department.

“He saved money during quarantine to reward our local heroes, and I feel that has set a great example for the community,” said First Fidelity Bank’s Ana Guerrero.

Gabriel used his hard-earned money to buy cookies for cops.

Gabriel is a Mighty Mustang from Epperly Heights Elementary in Del City.

When administrators at Mid Del Schools heard about his good deed, they nominated Gabriel for ‘Pay It Forward’

“Our families aren’t wealthy folks, but they are wealthy in their spirit,” said Epperly Heights principal, Kevin Hill. “Gabriel is an amazing kid.”

Gabriel is a true example of geniuine kindness who has set an example for the community.

First Fidelity Bank, Mid Del Schools and Del City Police helped News 4’s Ali Meyer arrange a surprise presentation for Gabriel.

“Gabriel, I can tell you’re so nervous,” said Hill. “Just relax. You’re not in trouble. You have done some amazing things for our first responders!”

Principal Hill presented Gabriel with $200 cash, followed by another $200 presented by Del City Police Major, Bradley Rule.

“Thanks to Channel 4 and thanks to (First Fidelity Bank), we would like to give you $200 also,” said Major Rule.

Gabriel and one of law enforcement’s finest.

Gabriel got a police patch from the Chief and a behind-the-scenes tour of headquarters.

“Gabriel is a shining light for us,” Maj. Rule said.

a shining light who may have a future in community policing.

Gabriel tells News 4 he is going to save his $400 reward.

Last year’s pandemic summer savings is paying dividends in kindness in Del City.

