PAY IT 4WARD:’It’s been difficult but it’s been an honor,’ School nurse helping children navigate through school during the pandemic

Pay It 4ward

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — All parents know getting kids through this pandemic has been challenging.

Now imagine being a school nurse who already deals with all the bumps, scrapes, and ailments of the little ones also dealing with COVID.

Watch the video above to see how KFOR’s Kent Ogle and First Fidelity Pay it 4Ward to Shannon Richards who is the Health Assistant and School Nurse at Washington Elementary in Norman.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Fill out this form with as much detail as possible.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter