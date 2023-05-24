NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Each Friday you will find Johnnie Poirot at the Cross Pointe Church Care Center in Norman.

“She’s just been a fabulous person. Our calling for this church is to be well known in the community as a church with a heart, and I promise you Johnnie Pairot has one of the biggest hearts in this church,” Danny Marler said.

For years she has been leading the way and helping feed thousands of hungry Oklahomans who find themselves in a place they never thought they would be, but there is no judgement here. Johnnie has had her own challenges, too.

“I believe it was her left leg that they amputated, and it hadn’t slowed her down a bit,” Marler said. “It doesn’t make any difference. She’s still that person who has a big heart.”

A few months ago in February, a tornado hit this area of town and displaced many of the church’s own neighbors, and Johnnie saw a need.

“She kept the care center open for more than a week for the community providing food and clothing,” Marler said.

More than 2,000 meals were handed out to displaced residents and workers.

“She is a dedicated volunteer who does so much for the community as well as our congregation,” Marler sais.

And that is why he nominated Johnnie for Pay It 4Ward. Johnnie shows us around the care center where aisles of food are boxed up and then taken out to each vehicle that is waiting in line outside – no conditions, and no questions asked.

Johnnie Pairot, Image courtesy KFOR

“We feed anywhere from 500 people a month just a on a Friday morning just for three hours and clothing is about half that much.”

Everything is donated or purchased with donated money.

“I love people,, and I want to give,” she said. “I just don’t feel like I deserve this, but I appreciate it very much.”

If you’d like to donate or are in need of food or clothing, visit Contact Us — CrossPointe Church.

