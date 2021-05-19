Pay It Forward: Carpenter’s Hands Ministries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We are honoring a handyman who’s made a second career of helping Oklahoma seniors.

This ministry started with a grab bar and has expanded to thousands of small jobs to help neighbors in need.

Nancy Lewis has had five knee surgeries in the past year.

She is on the road to recovery now, but she was having trouble safely navigating her own home.

Lewis needed grab bars installed in her bathroom.

She got the name of a handyman from her physical therapist.

Nancy Lewis

But this worker, Kevin Nicholson, does the work for free.

“I called Kevin and he came and put the grab bars in,” Lewis said. “And I said, ‘What do I owe you?’ He said you don’t owe me anything. I don’t charge for these.”

First the grab bars. Then he rebuilt her aging porch ramp.

Then he repaired the door locks so she could lock her home.

Nicholson bought the wood and the fixtures and the door.

“He’s a good Christian guy and just wants to help people,” Lewis said.

Carpenter’s Hands Ministries began as an after-hours hobby.

Nicholson recruited volunteers to fix things for friends and neighbors who need some help.

Carpenter’s Hands Ministries

The list of customers is a mile long.

First Fidelity Bank was honored to award Nicholson a $400 Pay It Forward Award.

“When we heard the story about Kevin, and how he helps people for free, we thought this is an amazing story,” said First Fidelity Bank’s Aubree Williams. “We are so excited to give Nancy this opportunity to pay it forward to somebody who’s done so much for her.”

Kevin the carpenter came over to add another grab bar.

KFOR surprised Nicholson on his way into the house.

“I nominated you for what you do for me and others,” Lewis said to Nicholson. “You don’t ask for any pay. You do this as a ministry. So, I nominated you and they chose you.”

Nicholson was floored by his customer’s generosity.

Nancy Lewis and Kevin Nicholson

Carpenter’s Hands Ministries will put that $400 toward more supplies to help more people.

“I retired from my regular job to do this specifically,” said Nicholson. “It’s really a blessing to get to meet with people and go back and visit with them… and get to know them a little better.”

Carpenter’s Hands has grown into a full-time ministry for Nicholson, whose retirement plan is to spread the love of Jesus one small project at a time.

