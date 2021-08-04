PAY IT FORWARD: Loyal KFOR viewer shocked to win $400

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Wednesday night, we celebrate a part-time senior center director who puts in full time work supporting seniors.

The Choctaw Senior Center is the location of this week’s Pay It Forward.

Director Lorna Harper had no idea her staff has been planning her nomination.

“She gets paid for four hours a day, but she will stay here until the work’s done,” said volunteer Treva Ragland. “She definitely works unto the Lord. She is so giving; so loving. She even spends some of her own money to make us seniors feel good, and that just, or that just melts my heart.”

Treva Ragland works in the kitchen with Jackie Vaughn.

Harper manages the senior center.

“You come in on a down day, and that laugh just makes you (think), ‘Wow, I can get through today,'” Vaughn said. “We love her so much. She’s just awesome. I don’t know what else to say.”

Lorna Harper

Harper organizes the volunteers and pays for holiday gift bags out of her own pocket.

“Almost every holiday she will do something special for the seniors,” Ragland said.

First Fidelity Bank’s Ana Guerrero joined KFOR in Choctaw for the $400 surprise.

Lorna Harper was shocked when KFOR’s Ali Meyer walked in.

“Channel 4 is my station,” laughed Harper. “I watch it all the time, and I get so excited when I see the people. I would never in a million years think that I would be a part of it. Oh my goodness. This is one of the biggest surprises of my life!”

Harper was indeed surprised, shocked and grateful for her senior nominators.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on this group, but they are back and taking precautions so they can enjoy an afternoon together.

“Our seniors are so wonderful,” Harper said. “That’s why we do what we do. They deserve this. We just have a center full of love here. I do what I do because I love everybody here. I am just totally surprised.”

Lorna Harper plans to spend her $400 on new activities at the Senior Center.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Fill out this form with as much detail as possible. Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.