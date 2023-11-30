She’s lived in the same neighborhood 50 years, and she’s a blessing to everyone she meets.

News 4 and First Fidelity Bank are honoring a humble servant who spends her time and her resources crafting kindness.

Bobbie Barbara Washington Thomas saves and gathers year-round to make sure every child in the neighborhood has something special for the holidays.

“She’s the mother of the neighborhood,” said Toshiba Davis. “She just a wonderful person to the neighborhood. Everyone loves her to death.”

Garden Oaks Addition, near Northeast 10th and Martin Luther King Boulevard, is a modest community.

Mama B is their matriarch.

“Every holiday, whether it is Christmas or Easter, Thanksgiving or Halloween, she’s always making sure the elders and the children in that community have something,” said LaTasha Timberlake.

Joyce Willis said, “When there is a need in the neighborhood she is right there to aid.”

Jaime Moten-Hawthorne nominated Miss Bobbie for Pay It 4ward.

“She goes way way way way above and beyond for people. She never does anything for herself, even when she was going through chemo she continued to do all her charitable works. She’s amazing,” Moten-Hawthorne said.

Washington was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma in 2016.

Her outlook was bleak, but she fought cancer and won, and continued to be a blessing to everyone around her in the process.

News 4 and First Fidelity Bank surprised Miss Bobbie on a day when thought she was joining friends and family to honor her brother in law, Kevin Cox.

“She always shows up to celebrate everyone else. So, I made it a point to be here today to celebrate her,” Timberlake said.

Moten-Hawthorne handed Thomas the $400 and said this, “You do so much for everybody and we are all very very fortunate to have you as part of our lives. We want to pay it forward! You deserve it and so much more.”

Bobbie Thomas believes her generous spirit is a gift from her late mother who raised her children to give back.

“I just do it because I like it,” Thomas said. “I like doing what I do. She raised us up to help other people. That’s all I know.”

Congratulations, Bobbie Barbara Washington Thomas. You are a bright light in the world.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank. Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward