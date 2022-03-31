OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “She walked in the door, and she said, ‘I was listening to you…do you need a hug,’ and I needed that hug so bad.”

Jaree Stehr of Clinton is talking about her angel of mercy. Kadan Gravitt, an ER nurse at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Jaree had been rushed to OU Medical after she suffered a rare spinal stroke.

“I was in the emergency room on a gurney…been there for 2 or 3 days, and I was prayin’ to the Lord, ‘Help me get my legs back, I don’t want to be paralyzed; and keep me safe from COVID,'” she recalls.

Kadan and Jaree

Well, fast-forward to today and Jaree is walking with the aid of a walker and good physical therapy. But it’s remembering the emotional healing Kadan helped Jaree with meaning so much to her now.

“It was 4 o’clock in the morning and she said, ‘It’s snowing, would you like to have some snow ice cream?’ and I said sure, and she said, ‘I got a break…I’ll bring you some.’“

We made arrangements for Jaree and Kadan to meet again at OU Medical Center, telling Kadan we were doing a special report about nurses. She didn’t know she was also in line for the Pay it 4ward Award.

After receiving the $400 cash from Brad Ellis of First Fidelity Bank, we surprised Kadan with it.

Kadan and Jaree giving each other a big hug.

Jaree told Kadan when giving her the $400, “This is for my very special Kadan – $400 dollars. You don’t know what you meant to me honey.”

Kadan told us, “Jaree touched me in many ways. I think during COVID was a struggle. Her husband wasn’t there so just going that extra mile was so important during COVID.” Kadan smiled and said, “And can’t turn down snow ice cream!” I was like I don’t know if you can make it with coffee creamer, but I was like we’ll try it! So, she just really touched me, and I enjoyed taking care of you.”

Nurse Kadan Gravitt…paying it forward by saving lives and healing hearts.