OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Connie Gonzalez loves to stay at her desk at work during lunch break. It means she gets to enjoy her passion of crocheting.

Not for herself, but for newborns of Connie’s friends who work with her at Dental Depot’s corporate office in Oklahoma City.

Connie Gonzalez, Image courtesy KFOR

Every expectant mother in the company receives a blanket and beanie for their baby; crocheted with the talented fingers and loving spirit of Connie.

Like her friend and co-worker Stormy Wyatt.

“I had a little boy through IVF about 2 and a half years ago,” Stormy told us. “Connie, she was such a blessing to me at that time. She offered to make a blanket for my baby, just out of the goodness of her heart and I recently had another baby…he’s 9 weeks old. Connie has done this for many people for many years.”

Stormy nominated Connie for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It Forward Award.

The folks at Dental Depot set up the surprise in the conference room, where dozens of people were gathered. All were in on the surprise – except, of course, Connie.

Image courtesy KFOR Image courtesy KFOR Image courtesy KFOR Image courtesy KFOR

Marissa Mindieta from First Fidelity provided the $400 cash prize.

When we showed up with the camera to surprise Connie, she was more than a little stunned.

“Oh my gosh, what is going on?! I’m shaking,” exclaimed Connie.

Stormy told Connie why she nominated her.

“Connie, I nominated you for pay it forward because of the remarkable selfless efforts that you continue to make for so many sweet babies born to your co-workers over the years,” Stormy began. “Thank you for your generous and very thoughtful gifts. I know I speak for all the families that you have impacted. We hope you fell honored and appreciated for all you do. and continue to do.”

With tears streaming down her face, Connie told us, “It’s my pleasure, it truly is my pleasure. I love doing this. I’ve been doing it for a lot of years now and it just brings me so much joy. So much joy.”

Connie Gonzalez, Image courtesy KFOR

Connie Gonzalez, paying it forward one hook and loop at a time. In a labor of love.