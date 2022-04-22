NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Paintless dent repair is tricky. You have to be certified in that line of work.

It is time consuming and, therefore, costly.

So when a shady operation closed after taking their insurance money and not doing the work, a handful of folks were in a real bind.

That’s when Dent Spot of Norman stepped in.

Now, Kent Ogle is stepping in with Casey Brown, who nominated the folks at Dent Spot, on an appropriately stormy day and to meet Will Gray with First Fidelity Bank.

“Casey, thank you for your nomination of Pay it 4ward and on behalf of First Fidelity Bank, here is $400,” says Gray.

As the dent work continues in the back, we surprise the manager, Melissa Ellwood, who just returned to the office.

“Hi, Melissa! I’m Kent Ogle from Channel Four and we have a little program called Pay it 4ward where we honor someone who has done something special for their community. Casey has nominated you for Pay it 4ward this week and I am going to let her tell you why.”

“What you and Robbie did touched me so much and you helped me out,” says Casey. “Not only are you good people but you run a good business. Everything you did, not only for me but for everybody involved.”

“You are going to make me cry,” says Melissa​.

“I think I speak for everybody when I say I’m truly grateful,” Casey says. “You know what we went through, you were there so thank you”.

“You’re welcome! You’re welcome so very much,” says Melissa.

“So, on behalf of First Fidelity Bank and News Four here is $400 to pay it forward,” says Casey, handing Melissa the prize money.

“Thank you. I’m glad we could help you,” says Melissa. “I’m getting teary eyed!”

“Good, that’s a nice thing that you guys did,” says Kent.

“I appreciate it and I appreciate Casey for the chance to help you out. And also, of course, hopefully, bring more people in and we can help them out in the same situation or anybody who is waiting for a car right now,” says Melissa. “I know there are a lot of people waiting for hail cars to get repaired. We have a lot of openings immediately and we are getting them repaired fast.”

“What motivated you?” asks Kent. “You don’t run a charity. You have a business. You have bills to pay. You have employees, but you helped these folks out. What motivated you to do that?”

“Well, I hope anybody else would do that in the same situation and, of course, we are a business,” says Melissa. “It’s always about getting new customers in but at the same time, we have compassion and we felt bad about the situation that was going on. Cars were left undone, and people were in situations. Of course, we couldn’t do everything for free but at the same time, we were able to honor things that the other company offered and try to help out as much as we can to get them back on the road.”

We also want to thank the owner Robby for making it all possible.

While one business put a dent in their faith in humanity, Dent Spot popped it right back in place by Paying It Forward!

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.