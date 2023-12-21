GARBER, Okla. (KFOR) — About an hour north of Oklahoma City and just east Enid is Garber, Oklahoma, a town with a population of about 700. Like many small towns what they lack in numbers they make up for in other ways.

Jennifer Blundell owns a salon in town, and she hears it all. But there is one person who has everyone talking.

“I’d heard about what Lana does, and I have a salon here in town, and one of my elderly clients,” she said. “She came in to get her hair done and said, ‘I got my utilities paid.'”

Senior after senior in this small community had the very same surprise.

“Normally the utility bills for Garber run anywhere from $40 to $50. So, this will be able to help a ton of seniors,” Blundell said.

And the help comes from someone who has seen firsthand the struggles of our elderly population.

“Just listening to her talk about how it was the difference between buying extra groceries, being able to get her hair done, more gas in her car just really touched my heart, and I was watching a story on Pay It 4Ward, and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to a chance,’ and I nominated her, and here we are,” Blundell said.

Caitlin Melgar with First Fidelity Bank provided $400 to recognize Lana Deshazo for Pay it 4Ward.

“We were just so touched to hear about Lana’s care and drive for the seniors in her community,” she said. “She sounds like an incredible woman. So, we are more than happy to present her with 400 dollars today.”

During the day, Lana works at the Garber Co-op, but most of her free time is spent just a few blocks away collecting and sorting all donated items that she sells. She uses the proceeds to pay for the utilities of senior citizens in the community.

“She takes donations then she sorts through them. She’ll have different sales once or twice a month,” Blundell said. “It’s not just about helping seniors, she also helps the kids here in town.”

High school seniors volunteer at Lana’s charity that is lovingly called “By Donation Only” and is where they help children pick out gifts and even wrap them.

“She lets them come in and shop for their family. For a dollar you can fill a bag,” Blundell said. “This will help free up more money for groceries or Christmas presents.”

And just in time for Christmas, we surprise Lana at work.

“You must be Lana. Lana, my name is Joleen Chaney. I’m with News 4, and we have a program called Pay It 4Ward, paying it forward to people in the community who go above and beyond doing great things for others, and Jennifer nominated you. She’s got something for you.”

“I swear I wouldn’t ugly cry. Here’s 400 dollars.”

“Thank you, thank you.”

“I do it, because my mother was a senior citizen, and she was on a fixed income, and it was really hard for her to make ends meet. So when I had to opportunity I wanted to open up the “By Donation Only” so I could help seniors with their utility bills.”

All those one dollar bills add up in so many ways. A full circle that encompasses generations – the very definition of paying it forward.

