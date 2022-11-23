OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “It’s a tough job,” Karen Green said. “It’s wonderful job.”

And it is a place no one ever wants to find themselves, but for the past 26 years, it is where Karen has ministered to countless families facing life’s most difficult tragedies. Karen is the pastoral care supervisor at St. Anthony Hospital. For most of those 26 years, Rick Olsen has worked along side her and want to pay it forward to a woman who is loved and respected by so many.

“I nominated Karen, because she’s been here over 25 years, and she does such a wonderful job with our pastoral care department and our missions and our ethics,” Olsen said. “December 16 is her retirement date.”

“So you want to honor her and recognize her one last time before she leaves.”

“Absolutely. I think she’s worthy of it.”

“Rick, on behalf of First Fidelity Bank and our partnership with KFOR-TV, we are honored to give Karen this $400 to pay it forward, because she truly is a saint in action,” Scott Christian of First Fidelity Bank said.

“Absolutely. I agree with you.”

“You ready to go?”

“Alright. Lets go do it.”

“Karen, for all you’ve done for the hospital, for all you’ve done for the employees, for all you’ve done for our missions, and for all you’ve done for our ethics of our hospital, and all that you’ve done, I’ve got $400 for you,” Olsen said.

Karen is not just respected because of a title; she is admired, because of the kindness and the empathy her colleagues say she shows to everyone – patients, the homeless, and the staff she has joined here for decades.

“I honestly think the lord drew me here, but what kept me here are the people,” she said. “To meet with people when they’re sick is the most amazing thing in the world. To meet with people when they’re dying is twice that. We get the opportunity to help people die well if you will, to know they are cared for. We get the opportunity every day to meet with patients, to meet with their families once they’ve died. I think one of the greatest things I love is once someone has died I can help their family walk through the grief, that first level of grief, and I think it helps them go the rest of the way.”

