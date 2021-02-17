Staff member keeps spirit of helping others strong at Good Shepherd Clinic in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been about a year since Oklahoma’s first case of COVID-19, and since then Oklahomans have been trying to recover in too many ways to count.

The Good Shepherd Clinic in Oklahoma City has been helping Oklahomans recover long before a pandemic, but it is hard to help others when you are struggling, too.

“This season has been hard on everyone. Nonprofits have especially taken a hit all over the board,” Lindsay Brantley said.

Good Shepherd is just what it sound like – volunteer doctors, dentists and other health care professionals volunteering their time and their expertise to those less fortunate who would otherwise go without medical care. All services and medication are provided free of charge.

“Most of our patients have a job,” Brantley said. “They’re working, but they just don’t make enough.”

Brantley nominated Pam Timmons for Pay It Forward.

“Pam has just done a great job of rallying specifically our clinic together to keep us all in high spirits,” she said. “She’s worked as much as she can to make sure that we are able to serve the patients we serve every single day.”

Pam Timmons

Pam’s official title is executive director, but she does the job of many people. It is not always easy, but often vital to the survival of many nonprofits. Funding the clinic has been an exceptional challenge.

“As always First Fidelity Bank is happy to partner with our friends at KFOR on the Pay It 4Ward campaign,” Jeff Hairston said. “The employees at First Fidelity know 2020 has been a challenging year for Good Shephard Clinic, but Pam has kept things moving forward through this difficult time. We hope this $400 in a small way will help you continue your mission. We are so thankful for the medical and dental services that Good Shephard Clinic staff and volunteers have provided the Oklahoma City community for the past 44 years. Keep up the good work, Pam.”

“We’ve literally saved hundreds of lives. Even some children,” Pam said. “We have two children that I can tell you right now, one had a stroke at 12 years old. Another one had heart surgery. They were fortunate enough that children’s hospital took care of their immediate issue, but then long term, they both need medication to keep them alive, and so they’re coming here to get free medications, because their families can’t afford to keep them on the medications that they need. It is the community taking care of the community.”

If you’d like to volunteer, donate or are in need of services, visit GoodShepherdokc.org.

