NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Curtis Massey is a bright light for the kids at Eisenhower Elementary School in Norman.

From the playground to the hallways, this teacher’s assistant really makes a difference.

“For me, it’s all about the kids,” says Curtis. “Even at the Optimist Center, it’s all about youth sports and youth entertainment. Anything I can do to help with that and make these kids feel safe and put a smile on their face, I want to do that.”

He was nominated for KFOR’s Pay It 4ward by teacher Julie Klingensmith.

KFOR surprised Curtis at the school assembly.

“Hi everybody, I’m Kent Ogle from Channel 4. How are you guys today? We have something really exciting today. We have a program called Pay it 4ward at Channel 4, and there is a person here who is our winner this week, Mr. Curtis Massey,” said Kent Ogle.

Klingensmith told Curtis, “My sons play basketball and my mom and I at the very first game saw you working, and my mom was like, ‘That guy is so amazing. He’s so positive he’s running around hustling and working so hard at the Optimist Gym.’ You are so sweet and positive and kind while you are helping everyone in our whole community and so we nominated you. And I am so excited that you are this week’s Pay it Forward winner!”

Curtis Massey is a man of few words, but actions speak louder than words when you spend every day paying it forward.