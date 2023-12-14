HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – All high schools have a trophy case showcasing accomplishments through the years. For almost half a century, twins Darrell and Delbert Winstead have made sure the trophies at Harrah High School and everything else are clean, bright and shiny.

“Well, they have worked at the school 44 plus years” says Nancy Drew, library Assistant. “They graduated from Harrah High School and have been janitors ever since they graduated and no matter the time of day, they come in. They have both been battling cancer and we just feel like they are well deserved of this.”

Yes, these twins are both fighting cancer.

“They have definitely overcame that challenge” says Faith Ann Crow, their great niece. “They are such good people and they are so strong and they are so loving and they love everybody and they are very very helpful to the student body.”

Caitlin Melgar with First Fidelity Bank met with KFOR’s Kent Ogle beforehand to explain why the twins were chosen for this award.

“They are not only community leaders, mentors but they truly are fighters and the fact that they are able to show up every day, be present for their community and battle cancer is very very special so I’m very excited and happy to give them four hundred dollars this week.” said Melgar.

Then, everyone meets in the gym to surprise Delbert and Darrell.

“You guys are the best, everybody knows that, we can depend of you for anything, if we need you, you are there. The student body loves you and we appreciate all your hard work and we love you.” said Drew.

When asked about the young people they serve, the twins expressed their appreciation for the students.

“They inspire me, I don’t think they realize but they do” said Delbert. “Just inspiration by a group of outstanding students and I’m proud to be part of them.”

“I think they are a bunch of cool kids, as long as they don’t cause trouble and make a huge mess I think they are pretty cool” added Darrell.

The students feel the same.

“Darrell and Delbert, they have been here for as long as I can remember” said student Samantha Stephens. “They’ve made a lasting impact on so many generations. My mom graduated in 1993 and they made an impact on her and my brothers.”

“They mean a lot. Every time I see them, they always ask how we’re doing and stuff like that, they keep our place clean” student Ryland Knight said. “They haven’t missed a day of work in, I don’t think they have, but honestly it’s so cool to have them for our custodians.”

It’s a labor of love from these twins, Paying it Forward at Harrah High for the school, the students and their family.