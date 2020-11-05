Young Oklahoma girl has a heart for giving to those in need

MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – Young Kennedy Clark of Minco has a heart for giving to those in need.

When her teachers were collecting spare change from middle school students to help buy supplies for hurricane victims, Kennedy donated her whole change jar; 60 dollars she had saved for months to buy herself a laptop.

“Her father’s our AG teacher,” Minco High School principal Clint Shirley said. “And I called him and I said you almost feel bad about taking this money because she had a specific purpose she was saving for and he said ‘no, no. She wants to do this.’ “

Clint nominated Kennedy for our Pay It 4ward Award.

When we surprised Kennedy with the $400 prize from First Fidelity Bank during a school assembly in Minco ,she was stunned and told us through tears of gratefulness why she gave everything she had to the hurricane relief fund.

“Because they lost everything.”

The heart of a servant..Kennedy Clark Paying It 4ward.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.

