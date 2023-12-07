BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) — Patients at Bethany Children’s Health Center often need extensive around-the-clock care. One young woman providing that exceptional care, also boosts their spirits with the soothing sound of her voice.

“Hi, girly girl! What’s up friend?” Caitlin Masike says to 20-month-old Elyana.

Caitlin Masike sings to Elyana at Bethany Children’s Health Center. Photo: KFOR.

As an Activities of Daily Living Specialist, Caitlin helps patients like Elyana with daily treatments and activities.

Caitlin has a passion for her young patients, whose faces light up every time she sings.

“I thank The Master, I thank The Savior, I thank God,” Caitlin sang to a smiling Elyana.

When she’s not singing through the hospital hallways, Caitlin volunteers with the worship team at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City.

Caitlin Masike sings at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City. Photo: Crossings Community Church.

She’s also working toward a college degree in Biblical studies.

Caitlin with her mother and brother. Photo: Caitlin Masike.

Caitlin is already so busy, but last summer, then just 22-years-old, she had to take on a new, life-changing role, after the sudden, devastating loss of her mother.

Caitlin is also raising her 15-year-old brother, Jason.

Caitlin with her brother, Jason. Photo: Caitlin Masike.

“Even though she has so much going on at home, she comes here day in and out with a smile on her face, singing through the hallways, singing to the patients,” said Morgan Brumley, Caitlin’s supervisor. “She’s just a joy to work with, and we are so happy she’s here.”

And it shows! Morgan is one of an entire room-full of hospital coworkers, ready to surprise Caitlin with a $400 Pay It 4Ward award, sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.

“Morgan, we really appreciate you nominating Caitlin,” said bank representative Charlie Griffin.

“People like her are rare to find today, and are beautiful, wonderful people. So, on behalf of First Fidelity Bank, we’d like to help you pay it forward,” he said as he handed $400 to Morgan.

Charlie, Morgan, our News 4 crew and the entire room-full of coworkers then made their way to the hospital gymnasium to surprise Caitlin, where the children were enjoying a fall festival.

Caitlin appeared shocked by the mob of supporters, as Morgan explained, “Caitlin, we love how you come and you pour your heart into these kids and into your coworkers every day, and we would like to pay it forward to you.”

“Thank you so much! Oh my gosh!” Caitlin replied. “I love these kids and I love this place.”

Caitlin also loves two qualities she sees in even her youngest of patients.

“Resilience and the strength,” she said. Caitlin is learning to master those qualities too, because life, unfortunately, doesn’t always go the way we hope.

Caitlin with her mother. Photo: Caitlin Masike.

“I have a lot of really good people in my life that help take on the load when I can’t – when I’m not willing to admit that I can’t,” she said.

Often times, however, life does put us right where we belong.

“Whatever makes them smile, whatever I know will get their hearts going,” Caitlin said of the children she cares for.

And little Elyana’s face lit up once again as Caitlin sang her another song.

