Payne County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing infant son

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A mother in rural Payne County has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her two-week-old baby in the chest.

Victoria Matheson is being held in the Payne County Jail facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse by injury.

According to authorities, her husband tried to step in after she stabbed her baby.

“When the husband tried to get the baby, in that scuffle, he received a stab wound to the chest,” Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward said.

According to the affidavit, the husband “took the knife from Victoria and threw it.”

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The affadvit also reads, “Victoria repeatedly stated ‘the devil made me do it’ and asked [her husband] to kill her.”

Family members took the baby to a fire station at first, and he was later taken to the hospital where he’s recovering.

A family member said Matheson has been diagnosed with postpartum depression.

Chris Raines, perinatal psychiatric nurse practitioner and board chair for Postpartum Support International, says mothers who harm their children may be suffering from postpartum psychosis.

“I’ve never found a woman that’s really wanted to kill their children. They were just trying to save their children from some kind of vision or thought that has come to their head because of a chemical imbalance,” Raines said.

She says signs of postpartum psychosis can include disorganized thoughts, saying things that are out of character, doing things out of routine, and sleep deprivation.

During a psychotic event, mothers may have hallucinations or voices that tell them to do things.

“They’re not thinking clearly, they’re not thinking about hurting their child, they’re thinking about helping their child,” Raines said. “Mothers don’t want to hurt their children. When this happens, you have to stop and think about what’s really going on.”

Deputies are working to get Matheson help.

“Currently what we’re trying to do is get her do a mental health hospital to get her evaluated,” Woodward said.

If you would like more resources from Postpartum Support International, click here. Their hotline is 1-800-944-4773.

