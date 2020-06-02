Peaceful protest takes place in Norman Monday, local NBA star in attendance

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Former Oklahoma Sooner and now NBA all-star Trae Young was among the many who attended a peaceful protest Monday afternoon at Andrews Park in Norman.

Easily 100 people sat in an amphitheater including Norman’s native son as protests continue after the death of George Floyd.

“For me being from here growing up here I think it was important for me to come out here show my face show my support because this is a serious matter and for me I’m not taking that lightly,” Young said.

The former OU basketball player sat among the crowd as other professional athletes and NBA players have done across the country.

“It definitely is a brotherhood, that’s what the NBA is,” he said. “We’re all supporting each other even through the toughest times.”

Chants of “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace” filled the crowd along with cheers and signs as people came to the stage to share their experiences.

“I am not the average black girl; I can only aspire to be. Thank you,” said one protestor on stage as the crowd applauded.

Mid-rally, Young took to the podium himself.

“I feel like justice will be served and changes will be made if we all come together,” he said in his speech to the crowd.

Protestors sat on the steps while some stood in the back for roughly three hours.

“We both feel that the justice system is inadequate in terms of putting away the people who are committing these crimes and they walk away Scott free,” said Jeremiah Sanicolas, a protestor in attendance.

Young added that after he saw the video of George Floyd, he knew that it was time for him to push for change.

“I mean it’s a lot of emotions,” he said. “It’s a crazy time for me, I’ve never had to experience something like this.”

Young said he will continue to “be supportive” until “justice is served”, in reference to the protests going on around the country.