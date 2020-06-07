Peaceful protestors organize in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a massive peaceful protest at 36th and Kelley last Sunday, smaller groups of peaceful protestors gathered in the area to make their voices heard.

Austin Mack organized a BBQ in the plaza as a way to get the community together.

He says he was at the protests in Minneapolis, and every day, he would see people come together afterward and give out supplies to people who needed them. That’s what inspired him to organize the event.

There were also peaceful protestors at the street corner. Leaders of the group “The Voice Of” say they were inspired to organize after the protest last week.

“It’s not really about violence. It’s about stating what you want, getting the right voters, getting a lot of votes in, everybody getting out to go vote,” Mack said. “I just feel like it’s time to hold people accountable. It’s time to hold our actions. No matter the color, the race, it’s just time, it’s past time, it’s just the climate that we’re in, and it’s not going to change, we’re letting up until something changes,” Eugene Smith, the organizer of “The Voice Of,” said. Mack says he has BBQs planned in Wichita and Dallas as well.