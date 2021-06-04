Peanut butter on a burger?! These are the 10 best burger restaurants in the country, according to Gayot

(NEXSTAR) – You don’t mess with Texas. And you certainly don’t mess with their burgers.

A new ranking of the top 10 burger restaurants in the U.S. has determined that Beck’s Prime, with locations in Greater Houston and Dallas, as the best place to grab a burger. But enthusiasts outside of the Lone Star State can still try some of the country’s best burgers — albeit not the best — at runner-up restaurants across the country.

The ranking was compiled by the “discerning professionals” at Gayot, a dining and lifestyle resource that positions itself as “the guide to the good life.” But the burgers on Gayot’s list aren’t solely for swanky gourmands; the ranking includes restaurants that serve both traditional and “luxe” takes on the humble burger.

Beck’s Prime, which came in at No. 1, earned the top spot for its mesquite-grilled patties, made from house-ground Angus beef. Gayot even made note of the restaurant’s Blue Cheese Burger, calling it well worth the wait even when the drive-thru lines “back up in the evening.”

It's National Hamburger Day! 🍔 Come and celebrate National Hamburger Day with us 😄 Which burger will you be chowing down on today? #cheeseburger #burgerjoint #nationalburgerday pic.twitter.com/hRmmSy9QXM — Becks Prime (@BecksPrime) May 28, 2021

In second and third, respectively, were the Burger Joint in New York City and the Cherry Cricket in Denver, Colorado. The former, which is hidden behind a curtain near the lobby of the Parker New York hotel, got a special shout-out for its no-frills approach to grilled burgers, while the latter made the list for its “parade” of burger options and extensive list of toppings (e.g., peanut butter, green chile strips, chicharrones, etc.).

Looking to satiate your burger craving a little closer to home? Gayot’s complete list highlights even more mouthwatering destinations across the country:

Beck’s Prime, Houston, Texas Burger Joint, New York City, New York Cherry Cricket, Denver, Colorado Farm Burger, Decatur, Georgia 4505 Burgers & BBQ, San Francisco, California Holsteins Shakes and Buns, Las Vegas, Nevada Kuma’s Corner, Chicago, Illinois MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers, Leesburg, Virginia Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage, Cambridge, Massachusetts 25 Degrees, Los Angeles, California

For more on each restaurant, visit Gayot.com.