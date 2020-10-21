Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A pedestrian died in Norman after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

Norman Police Department officials closed down 36th Avenue Northwest between Indian Hills Road and Franklin Road after the pedestrian was fatally hit.

Police officials have not released further details, but ask that community members avoid the closed areas so that officers can effectively investigate the deadly accident.

