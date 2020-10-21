NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A pedestrian died in Norman after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night.
Norman Police Department officials closed down 36th Avenue Northwest between Indian Hills Road and Franklin Road after the pedestrian was fatally hit.
Police officials have not released further details, but ask that community members avoid the closed areas so that officers can effectively investigate the deadly accident.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Norman
- Breast oncologist breaks down myths, prevention and tell-tale signs
- DOJ announces national police training center to help reduce excessive force
- State officials unveiling new hospital surge plan as Oklahoma shatters hospitalization records
- Fallen Korean War veteran flown home to Oklahoma after 70 years