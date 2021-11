TUTTLE (KFOR)– Sara Road was closed this evening for a little over an hour after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded just before seven o’clock to the scene a half mile south of Tuttle.

The Air Evac helicopter was called in to transport the victim.

South Sara Road was reopened just before 8:00 p.m.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or what led to the crash at this time.