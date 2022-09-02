EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police want to find a “peeping tom” captured on video looking through the window of a home. The man who lived at the home found footprints in the dirt outside his daughter’s window. He set up a hidden camera outside and captured a man coming up to the window, looking inside, and then walking away.

Neighbors were shocked to find out the news when KFOR alerted the community, off Sawmill Road, of the incident.

“I’m glad to know about it because I didn’t know anything about it,” said Justin Miller, who recently moved into the neighborhood. I guess I’ll be putting cameras up really soon.”

Other neighbors KFOR spoke to said they have never had any problems before in the area. One neighbor even told us she saw the video, released by Edmond police, before we spoke to her and she had no idea it happened down her street.

“Nobody wants that,” said Miller. “Hopefully police will increase police presence around here and start making some night runs. But yeah, that’s not what we want at all around here.” Edmond police ask anyone who recognizes the man in the video, give them a call as soon as possible.