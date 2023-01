WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Peloton has agreed to pay a multi-million dollar fine for failing to report treadmill hazards and selling recalled items.

According to the commission beginning in the next year, Peloton received reports of injuries associated with individuals being pulled under and trapped. However, those injuries were not reported to the Commission and resulted in the death of a 6 year-old child.

Now Peloton has to pay 19 million dollars for its actions.