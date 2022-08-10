VANCOUVER, British Columbia (KFOR/Storyful) – In adorable video released by the Vancouver Aquarium, a pair of African penguins named Hope and Sechelt waddle in awe as they toured parts of their aquarium they had never seen before.

“Penguins are naturally curious creatures, and they love getting to explore before we’re open to the public,” the Vancouver Aquarium tweeted. “This is the first time any of our penguins have visited the Strait of Georgia exhibit!”

African penguins stand about one-foot-tall, and according to the aquarium, can eat up to 20% of their body weight in just one sitting. They are found natively in the warm, rocky coastlines of southwest Africa.