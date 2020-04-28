Penn Square Mall to reopen Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Simon Property Group, the owners of Penn Square Mall, is reopening 49 of its properties, including two in Oklahoma, on Friday, May 1.

According to CNBC, business hours at the malls and outlet centers will be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, to allow for cleaning overnight.

Simon said it will regularly sanitize high-touch areas such as food court tables, escalators, door knobs and electronic directories, and it is encouraging retailers to do the same in their stores.

Free CDC-approved masks and hand sanitizing packets will also be available to the shoppers who ask for them. Simon said it will encourage shoppers to wear masks or some sort of facial coverings while they shop. Simon is mandating its employees wear masks while they are working and take “frequent breaks for handwashing.”

It will be left up to the retailers to decide whether they wish to reopen for business.

Simon announced on March 18 it would be closing all of its properties temporarily, to try to help halt the spread of COVID-19.

