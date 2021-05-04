Pennsylvania toddler wanders into neighbor’s house alone; parents facing drug charges

News

by: George Stockburger/WETM,

Posted: / Updated:

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) — Two parents are facing drug charges after they were found asleep while their 4-year-old son wandered into a neighbor’s home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a neighbor came home to find their front door open. Inside they found their neighbor’s son wearing only a diaper.

When police searched for the child’s parents they found Tapanga McCartney and Thomas Raymond sleeping with a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking device near the bed.

A 1-year-old girl was found sleeping in a crib nearby.

State Police say McCartney and Raymond “were unaware of their son’s whereabouts” and that additional drug paraphernalia was found in the home.

Bradford County Children & Youth Services took custody of the two children, and Raymond and McCartney were taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

