NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Memorial Day Weekend is drawing plenty of people to Lake Thunderbird, and officials say it’s been busier than usual with people wanting to get out of the house.

The Park isn’t renting out boats right now, but people can still bring their own. The Park also isn’t renting out family pavilions because they don’t have the staff to clean them between each use.

Rangers say they’re keeping group sizes under 50. That number used to be just ten, but it went up to 50 under Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan.

If people are violating that, they’ll get a reminder, but rangers say that hasn’t been much of a problem.

Officials and visitors alike say they’re not too concerned being out and about.

“I would say because the park is so large, there’s plenty of room to spread out, and safely enjoy the summer activities,” Kevin Hammond, a ranger with Oklahoma State Parks, said.

“We’re keeping our distance, we’re not going around licking people, we’re trying to stay six feet apart from everybody,” Layton Weaver, a visitor, said.

Hammond says if you’re on the trails, you can put on a mask on if you’re getting too close to other people.

As for Memorial Day, he says fewer people might come because of the weather.