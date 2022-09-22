(WTVO) — Pepsi is marking the arrival of fall with a limited-time S’mores Collection.

The soda will come in three different flavors including Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, and Chocolate.

Toasty Marshmallow has a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.

The new beverage variant will come in 7.5 oz mini cans “to encourage mixing and matching your way to the perfect combo,” Pepsi said.

The company offered several ways to mix the drinks:

The Classic – Everyone’s favorite for a reason! Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Start with a cold glass, add 1/3 Graham Cracker, 1/3 Chocolate and 1/3 Toasty Marshmallow.

