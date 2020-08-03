Perkins family adopts sibling group of 5

PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a joyous day for five Oklahoma children as they wait for a judge to officially make them the Brandon family.



“We’re adopting Kenna, Malachi, Dayton, Laney and Ryker,” Brenda Brandon, adoptive mom said.



Five siblings including twins came to the Brandon home about a year ago.

Brenda and Kyle already have three children including their own set of twins and had been fostering for several years.



“I just felt that was my calling to be a mom and I didn’t care how many, or who. Just something that I wanted to do and then when I married Kyle,” Brenda Brandon said.

“I always wanted a big family and she just kind of drove out of me,” Kyle Brandon said.

They specifically felt a calling to sibling groups and more recently they decided they wanted to foster a bigger group of children.

“So we contacted our agency and said we just feel like God is leading us to take on a bigger sibling group like five, six and they’re like, ‘you guys are crazy,’” Brenda Brandon said.

But about a year ago they got the call that a group of five children needed a foster home, it was an immediate bond.

“This crew has really jived with our crew and the teenagers have really stepped up for our Youngers, and we couldn’t have asked for a better situation,” Kyle Brandon said.

“We knew from the moment we met them they were ours. They were going to be ours forever,” Brenda Brandon said.

That was made official on Monday morning by a Payne County judge. Grammy, Pepaw, Mai Mai and the rest of the family there to cheer on this family of 10.

Their parents choosing to keep these brothers and sisters together under one roof with a family to call their own.

“When people say our kids are blessed to have us but it’s the other way around. We’re blessed to have them. They make our lives complete,” Brenda Brandon said.

The Brandons live at Lions Meadows of Hope foster care community in Perkins.

As you can imagine the grocery bill can add up with eight children.

They say they spend around $1,200 on groceries and make Sam’s Club a frequent stop.

