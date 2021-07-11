Perkins road concerns to be discussed at City Commission meeting

PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – A construction project causing concern for one Perkins neighborhood will be discussed at the next City Commission meeting, which will be July 13 at 6 p.m.

Residents in the neighborhood say the construction, which has been going on for about a year, blocks two entrances to their neighborhood. When it rains, it makes it very hard, sometimes impossible, to drive through the only other entrance due to flooding.

“It’s frustrating,” resident Raven Dixon said.

“The city doesn’t seem to be touching this at all,” resident Angela Rogers said.

“Anytime it rains, it completely floods. It’s been to points where we can’t get our vehicles out,” Dixon said.

“If any emergency were to actually happen in this neighborhood, we’re really concerned that the emergency vehicle would not be able to make it through safely,” Rogers said.

The issue is on the agenda for the next City Commission meeting, which is Tuesday.

City Commissioner Aaron Box encourages residents to show up.

“Citizens are always welcome to come to a meeting and voice their concerns,” he said.

The agenda lists Cowan Group Engineering and Kerns Construction as the groups working on the project.

KFOR reached out to both groups last week but did not hear back. They will be at the meeting.

“The project engineer and the construction team will be in to update the city commission on progress, any kind of pinch points they may be having and so on,” Box said.

Residents hope there will be a solution soon.

“I just hope it’s done soon, so we can get in and out of our neighborhood safely,” Rogers said.