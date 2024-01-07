Police have alerted neighbors to a person barricading themselves in a home near Northwest 27 Street and Council Sunday afternoon according to Bethany Police.

UPDATE 5 P.M.

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police continue surrounding a home near NW 27th and Council but said that the original call came after police entered the home and heard a gunshot go off early Sunday afternoon.

Bethany Police Chief John Reid was on the scene around 5 p.m. and said that a woman experienced a domestic incident Saturday. He said she went to the hospital and then came to their department Sunday to be escorted back to her home.

However, when police entered the home they heard one gunshot go off and immediately surrounded the residence.

Chief Reid didn’t name the suspect but said that if it is the person they think it is inside he is a known felon who might have firearms.

He said that nobody was hit when the gunshot went off and that the person who might have been inside had not communicated since the start of the incident.

ORIGINAL 4:10 P.M.

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police have alerted neighbors to a person barricading themselves in a home near Northwest 27 Street and Council Sunday afternoon, according to Bethany Police.

Police aren’t releasing many details for now as to why but neighbors have posted online stating that there is a heavy police presence.

KFOR is headed that way and will update as more information becomes available.