Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City struggling to meet demand

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit is working to provide food to pets who belong to community members who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the effort is not easy right now.

Food insecurity during the pandemic is not just a problem for people, but pets as well.

Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City personnel say they’re currently struggling to help seniors, veterans and the homeless care for their pets’ nutrition and medical needs.

Candace Beaty with Pet Food Pantry joined KFOR via Skype to discuss the pantry’s current needs.

You can get more information on donation sites or volunteer opportunities to help the Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City by going to www.petfoodpantryokc.org or to the nonprofit’s official Facebook page.