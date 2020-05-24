Phase 3 of reopening will allow more public interaction

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma will move into the third phase of reopening on June 1 if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases has stayed at a manageable level statewide for 14 days.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference earlier this week that Oklahoma is on the right track.

“208 people [hospitalized] across the state is still a downward trend from 560 on March 30, and again when we opened on April 24 we started our measurable reopening plan with Phase 1. It’s still down from there, so you might have a small little ups or downs, but the data still looks really good to continue through Phase 2,” he said. Under Phase 3, employers can go back to full staffing levels at workplaces. Summer camps will be able to reopen. However, visits to nursing homes still won’t be allowed. “We continue to see the trend lines go down so we are 25 days into our measurably and safely reopening plan, and we’re continuing to see the data move in the right direction, but it’s no time to take our foot off the gas,” Stitt said. As for hospital visitors, each hospital can decide their own policies. If it is deemed safe, each patient is allowed one “patient representative” to support them during their time in the hospital. That person will be subject to screenings, and more people will only be allowed in special cases.

