OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What’s cuter than a fluffy dog? A fluffy dog romping around in the snow of course.

With a blanket of snow on the ground throughout much of Oklahoma, plenty of folks across the metro area let their pups out to play in the powder.

News 4 viewers near and far shared with us photos of their dogs and other pets and animals, including cats, birds, horses, cows and even a pig, enjoying winter splendor.

Take a look at the above photo gallery to see those pictures.