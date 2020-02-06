Photo Gallery: Snowpeople come alive during Oklahoma snow storm





























































OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A snow storm blew through Oklahoma, and as the snow fell, snowmen, snowwomen and even snowpets showed up across the metro area.

Kids and grownups who are still kids at heart couldn’t wait to get out in the snow to celebrate Oklahoma’s first great snowfall of 2020.

Throughout Wednesday, folks have been sending News 4 pictures of the snowpeople they made outside their home.

In the photos, the snowpeople are often accompanied by the beaming children and adults who made them.

Scroll through the above photo gallery for a look at the state’s newest snowpeople population.