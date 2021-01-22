PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former VA pathologist Robert Morris Levy was sentenced to 240 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud, by U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas Judge Timothy Brooks, on Friday, January 22.

Levy, will serve a period of three years of release and report to the probation officer to the district to which he's released. Mandatory drug testing and no firearm possession are two of several stipulations, as was part of the plea agreement.