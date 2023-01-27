BOULDER, Colo. (KFOR/Storyful) – A wildlife camera in Boulder, Colorado captured photos of a bear that managed to take around 400 selfies.

Photo courtesy: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

The curious bear took several different poses on the camera, which is owned by the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

Photo courtesy: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

“Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies,” the Boulder OSMP tweeted.

Photo courtesy: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

The Boulder OSMP uses nine wildlife cameras across 46,000 acres to minimize human presence in sensitive habitats, while learning more about local wildlife.

Photo courtesy: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks