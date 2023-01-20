OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers are working overtime to try and find loving homes for abandoned animals in need.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it took in 52 animals on Jan. 18, but only recorded 4 adoptions that day.

Atlas

Emmy

Doug

Hoggie

Joey

Jojo

Margaret

Marvin

Mattie

Nala

Otis

Panda

Pinky

Pluto

Reggie

Rialto

Skyler

Sugar

Teddy

Waffles

Zeus

Abby

Aimee

Buddy

Cher

Cortez

Eightball

Lilic

Rocky

Sumi

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.