OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers are working overtime to try and find loving homes for abandoned animals in need.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it took in 52 animals on Jan. 18, but only recorded 4 adoptions that day.
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.