OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers are working overtime to try and find loving homes for abandoned animals in need.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it took in 52 animals on Jan. 18, but only recorded 4 adoptions that day.

  • Atlas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Emmy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Doug Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hoggie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Joey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jojo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Margaret Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marvin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mattie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nala Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Otis Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Panda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pinky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pluto Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Reggie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rialto Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Skyler Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sugar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Teddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Waffles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Zeus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Abby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Aimee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cher Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cortez Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Eightball Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lilic Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rocky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sumi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.