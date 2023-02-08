OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats are looking for loving homes in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 54 animals on Feb. 7, but recorded just 12 adoptions.

Officials say there are 203 cats and 363 dogs in the foster system.

  • AJ Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    AJ Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ambrosia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Ambrosia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Blair Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Blair Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Carmen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Carmen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Coco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Coco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Leroy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Leroy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Paris Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Paris Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pumba Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Pumba Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Red Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Red Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sugar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Sugar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Trixie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Trixie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Violet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Violet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cherry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cherry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Barbie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Barbie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.