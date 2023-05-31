OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of dogs ready for a loving home.
On Tuesday, the shelter took in 126 animals and only recorded 12 adoptions.
Sadly, 21 dogs and 4 cats were euthanized.
The shelter currently has 59 adoptable dogs in need of loving homes..
All dogs that are 40 pounds or more are free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.