OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of dogs ready for a loving home.

On Tuesday, the shelter took in 126 animals and only recorded 12 adoptions.

Sadly, 21 dogs and 4 cats were euthanized.

The shelter currently has 59 adoptable dogs in need of loving homes..

All dogs that are 40 pounds or more are free to adopt.

Anais Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Beau Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bob Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Borte Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ginger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Leo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Leonidas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nicole Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Niko Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sarah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Steve Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Judy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pig Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Muffin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mona Lisa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mimi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

May Liz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Marigold Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Katnip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jello Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.