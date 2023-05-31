OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of dogs ready for a loving home.

On Tuesday, the shelter took in 126 animals and only recorded 12 adoptions.

Sadly, 21 dogs and 4 cats were euthanized.

The shelter currently has 59 adoptable dogs in need of loving homes..

All dogs that are 40 pounds or more are free to adopt.

  • Anais Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Beau Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bob Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Borte Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ginger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Leo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Leonidas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nicole Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Niko Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sarah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Steve Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Judy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pig Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Muffin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mona Lisa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mimi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • May Liz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marigold Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Katnip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jello Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.